Advertisement

Missouri health officials continue to monitor for COVID-19 variant; only one reported case so far

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab(NIAID-RML via AP)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - As COVID-19 case rates and positivity rates in Missouri steadily decline, state health officials note that the unpredictability of emerging variants is a good reason to continue infection prevention precautions.

“While Missouri has only one confirmed case of a patient with the UK variant, we understand this variant is more widespread in the United States and Missouri than detected by clinical and sentinel testing,” said Williams. “We want to reiterate just the importance of washing your hands and using masks if you can’t social distance as more variants are detected. We hope all Missourians will consider being vaccinated as vaccines become more available.”

The first Missouri case of the B.1.1.7 UK variant of COVID-19 was confirmed on Feb. 6 in northeast Missouri. While this remains the only confirmed human case of its kind in the state, epidemiologists say it is clear that this variant has been found in samples in various locations throughout the state based on this continued wastewater surveillance.

To further enhance the public health surveillance for variant SARS-CoV-2 viruses, Missouri healthcare providers can submit specimens from eligible individuals to the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory (MPSHL), if approved as appropriate for variant surveillance. 

As part of a national variant monitoring program, the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory had been sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) every two weeks. Additionally, samples that had been indicating potential virus variants have been sent from the State to the regional public health reference laboratory in Minnesota for sequencing.

DHSS will consider requests for testing from providers when certain requirements and criteria are met. Testing capacity is for public health surveillance and is therefore limited. The new capabilities will be supported through a partnership with the University of Missouri to provide bioinformatic analysis.

“We are fortunate that we are now able to implement these sequencing capabilities right here in our laboratory,” said Bill Whitmar, director of the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. “In collaboration with our partners, this timely surveillance will help allow us earlier detection of emerging variants.”

For more information on the state’s response to the potential of COVID-19 variants, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Springfield parents find out that 39 year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Shelter in a shed
Springfield homeowner finds makeshift shelter in her backyard shed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany welcome baby girl

Latest News

Heather Leverich is grateful for the donations and hopeful for the future as her school begins...
Conservatory of the Ozarks moving past pandemic setbacks, focuses on future
Could the coal power plant have prevented the rolling blackouts? Springfield City Utilities explains
The weather conditions were so extreme, even coal-powered facilities had issues as well as...
Could the coal power plant have prevented the rolling blackouts? Springfield City Utilities explains
Man drowns, another hospitalized after falling through ice on Swan Creek in Taney County