Optometrist notice more patients switching to contacts due to masks fogging glasses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It’s a problem for those who wear glasses, their lenses fogging up because of their face masks.

”A mask that’s too lose up around your nose and eyes will just allow that air you’re breathing to escape and go up and fog your glasses more,” said Dr. Chris Boschen with Sunshine Eye Clinic.

While Dr. Chris Boschen with Sunshine Eye Clinic said there’s ways to fix the issue, it’s not permanent.

”We have a few products here to reduce fogging of lenses but they’re not perfect sometimes it takes a couple applications to your lenses throughout the day but,” said Boschen.

He’s noticed more people switching to contacts to fix the problem.

”The way my glasses fogging up are driving me crazy,” said Boschen. “We have some people who are now contact lenses wearers who wouldn’t of been otherwise.”

Dr. Boschen said if you are switching to contact lenses it’s important to practice good hand hygiene.

”We always emphasize good hygiene when it comes to eye contact lense wear whether we’re in a pandemic or not,” said Boschen. “There plenty of other eye infections that you can get besides COVID so it’s not like it’s preventing a new challenge for contact wearers.

He said he hasn’t had any patients say they’ve contracted the virus through touching their eyes.

”Doesn’t mean it can’t happen because COVID-19 has been shown to have a viral conjunctivitis in your eye,” said Boschen.

He also said to make sure and keep your contacts clean.

”Always wash your hands before putting contacts in and out, store them in fresh solution to disinfect every night. Change your case once a month because contact lenses cases are a primary source of injection. I don’t think COVID really changes those things we would do at all,” said Boschen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.