SGF Yields could expand program to other communities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SGF Yields will ask Springfield City Council Monday if it can apply for a grant through MoDOT to expand their program.

This would make the initiative a statewide program.

Other communities would be able to use marketing materials, signs, and education to help make their areas a safer place to walk and drive. The grant money would be used to make all this happen including paying workers to create the materials.

“The money that we are requesting is just for general resources contract assistance to put the project together,” Brett Foster, Lead Traffic Engineer says. “It could be some minor resources that would just be contracted or offset hours for people here at the city to do that work.

City council meets Monday night at 6:30 p.m.

