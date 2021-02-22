Tractor Supply Company announces it is buying Orscheln Farm and Home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tractor Supply Company announced it acquired Orscheln Farm and Home.

According to Tractor Supply, it acquired Orscheln Farm and Home in an all-case transaction for about $297 million, net of acquired estimated future tax benefits of $23 million.

“This is an exciting step for Tractor Supply as we expand our footprint in the Midwest with the high-quality assets of Orscheln Farm and Home. We have always had great respect for Barry Orscheln and the team at Orscheln Farm and Home for the strong connection they have with customers in the communities they serve, along with their industry knowledge and capabilities. With our shared values and passion for the Out Here lifestyle, we are honored to welcome Orscheln Farm and Home to the Tractor Supply family. We look forward to bringing together our highly complementary cultures and teams to realize the long-term value and benefits that we expect this acquisition to deliver,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and chief executive officer.

Barry Orscheln, chairman and CEO of Orscheln Farm and Home, also released a statement:

“For more than 60 years, my family, our Orscheln Farm and Home employees and I have been committed to serving the needs of rural communities across the Midwest. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished over this time. I am confident that with Tractor Supply our stores will be well-positioned to continue Orscheln’s tradition of taking care of our customers and communities for the next phase of growth.”

Orscheln Farm and Home operates 167 stores located in 11 states: Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky Illinois and Ohio.

