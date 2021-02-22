West Plains, Mo. Police Department investigates home burglary, shooting

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting during a home burglary in West Plains.

Officers responded to a burglary call around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers learned the homeowner shot the man on the front porch of the home.

Officers found the man shot in the area of Minnesota and Second Street. Emergency crews airlifted him to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

