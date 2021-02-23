Advertisement

1 dies, another injured after falling through icy Swan Creek in Taney County

One man drowned and the other taken to Cox South in Springfield.
By Robert Hahn
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday night, two men fell through the ice on a Taney County Creek. One man drowned, the other was taken to Cox in Springfield. Those two men fell through the ice just on Swan Creek in about seven to eight feet of water and about 70 feet from shore.

“When we arrived on scene, we still had two, there’s two people still in the water,” said Forsyth FD Fire Chief Nathan Bower.

Several rescue attempts were made from the shoreline. After about 40 minutes, crews were able to get both men out of the water, with help from Western Taney County firefighters.

“(It was) Western Taney County Fire that provided the technical rescue to be able to go actually on the ice,” said Chief Bower. “They’re the ones able to, you know, go out on the ice as safely as possible to get and retrieve them.”

Chief Bower said his heart goes out to both men and their families, and asks everyone, to please stay off the ice.

“It is just unsafe, don’t do it,” Chief Bower began. “I mean, I know it’s tempting and it looks nice, but it’s just unsafe for us, and not only for them, and also if we have to provide rescue, it makes it a lot unsafer for our rescue teams.”

Forsyth Police, the Missouri Highway Patrol, Taney County Sheriff and Taney County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

