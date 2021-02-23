2 die, 2 suffer critical injures in carbon monoxide poisoning near Omaha, Ark.

NEAR OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County, Ark. investigators say a man and a child died and two women suffered critical injuries from carbon monoxide poisoning after using an alternative heating source.

Deputies responded to the home Monday after a call for unresponsive individuals found at a home off of New Hope Road. Deputies found Eston Warren, 59, dead inside a small storage structure where the family was living. Deputies also found Betty Warren, 50, Amber Warren, 29 and a nine-year-old girl alive, but unresponsive. The child later died at a Springfield hospital. The two women survived, but remain in critical condition.

Investigators determined the family suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning due to the kerosene heaters being utilized within the small space.

“This incident is a tragic case that has occurred to this family and is not intended to spread shame,” said Sheriff Tim Roberson. “It needs to be emphasized as a reminder to take reflection on your own family’s safety during difficult times due to weather.”

Sheriff Roberson reminds you during times of extreme cold or power outages to use caution when using generators and alternate heat sources in confined living spaces. Carbon monoxide is produced from these heat sources and combustion engines that prevents the body from getting oxygen. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain, confusion and shortness of breath. The sheriff encourages you should take stock by checking fire extinguishers, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

