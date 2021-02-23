Advertisement

Crosslines director honored for service to Springfield, Mo. community

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - At a special event at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tom Faulkner was recognized for extraordinary service to the community of Springfield and surrounding areas. Also, being a man of faith, Faulkner addressed the meeting on the blessings that come from giving service.

For over ten years, Faulkner served as the Agency Director at Crosslines, in Springfield. It was there that he guided Crosslines through a period of extraordinary growth that annually distributes around three million pounds of food, helping 60,000 food-insecure people get the sustenance they need. His responsibilities were wide and varied, including overseeing staff’s efforts and between 300 and 500 volunteers per month.

Faulkner is now moving on but still in the field of service and still utilizing the skills he developed at Crosslines combined with his experience as a Police Sargent, Assistant Director of Emergency Management, and his six-year experience with FEMA.

He now moves on to serve as head of security at a facility for those recently released from the Federal Correctional system.

After his address on service, he received a special gift for his work in the community, a book entitled “Jesus The Christ” by James E Talmage.

