Advertisement

Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high

Social distancing participation goes down
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.

That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.

The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.

Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills student’s suicide
Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills Middle School student’s suicide
Fire in AC unit forces hospital evacuation
Staff temporarily closes Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Mo. after fire on roof
Eric Schmitt.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s attorney general wins judgment against Springfield-based time share exit company
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
The weather conditions were so extreme, even coal-powered facilities had issues as well as...
Could the coal power plant have prevented the rolling blackouts? Springfield City Utilities explains

Latest News

The fire started in an HVAC unit on the roof of the hospital
Maintenance worker called “hero” for fast-acting work in fire at Cassville, Mo. hospital
Dispatch audio from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the Tiger Woods accident.
Tiger Woods accident dispatch audio
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
LIVE: Sheriff gives update; Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash
Christian County Emergency Management and Alps Pharmacy are joining forces to administer the...
Arkansas lowering eligibility age for virus vaccine to 65
Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger, right, speaks to the Senate at the Arkansas Capitol in Little...
Arkansas House panel advances ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill