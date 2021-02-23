Advertisement

Grandmother runs into burning building to save 85-year-old neighbor

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Firefighters in California are calling a grandmother a hero after she risked her own life to run into her 85-year-old neighbor’s burning apartment and save him from the flames.

The first thing Maria Garcia did Thursday when she smelled smoke and saw flames shooting out of her 85-year-old neighbor’s house in Fountain Valley, California, was run inside. She risked her own life, fighting through thick black smoke.

She says she found the man alone and naked in his living room, calling for his service dog, Walker.

“So, I just go inside. I see the man naked, so I just grab him and the dog. So, I put some clothes on and carry him out,” Maria Garcia said. “He was alone. I just want[ed] nothing to happen to him.”

The grandmother says she never thought about the danger to herself. Thanks to her courageous actions, the man and his dog, who had moved in just the day prior, were able to get out safely.

“It’s something really special. She risked her life... to save others. That’s just - I don’t know. I don’t have the words to describe it. It’s amazing,” said Ezequiel Garcia, Maria’s son.

Firefighters say the 85-year-old man suffered burns to his head but is going to be OK. As many as 21 people were displaced by the fire, which burned two side-by-side residences and threatened others.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany welcome baby girl
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Missouri parents find out that 39-year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
Fire in AC unit forces hospital evacuation
Staff temporarily closes Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Mo. after fire on roof

Latest News

Firefighters say the 85-year-old man suffered burns to his head but is going to be OK.
Grandmother rescues elderly neighbor, service dog from Calif. house fire
Neighbors place flowers and crosses in yard that belonged to man killed in a home explosion...
Friends and neighbors remember man killed in Lebanon, Mo. home explosion
shot spotter
Council considering technology that could help Springfield Police enhance public safety
Omaha, Ar.
Omaha, Ar. city leaders search for source of water main leak