Greene County Sheriff’s Office patrol car vandalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies are investigating vandalism of a patrol car belonging to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver’s side window was shattered Monday night in a lot downtown, near the jail.

The cruiser was empty at the time.

No word on whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the property damage.

