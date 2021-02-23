Greene County Sheriff’s Office patrol car vandalized
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies are investigating vandalism of a patrol car belonging to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver’s side window was shattered Monday night in a lot downtown, near the jail.
The cruiser was empty at the time.
No word on whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the property damage.
