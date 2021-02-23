Advertisement

Missouri Senate OKs bill to limit COVID-19 lawsuits

Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators passed a bill Tuesday to shield hospitals, manufacturers and other businesses from lawsuits over alleged wrongdoing during the pandemic.

The GOP-led Senate voted 20-13 in favor of the bill, which now goes to the Republican-led state House.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson and business groups have been pushing lawmakers to pass legislation shielding businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19. Supporters argue businesses shouldn’t be punished for trying to help during the pandemic, but critics warn the measure would limit people’s access to the courts.

The pending bill would prevent lawsuits against businesses unless someone can prove they were exposed there and sickened by the coronavirus and that the business was acting recklessly or committed willful misconduct.

Hospitals also would be shielded from lawsuits unless doctors commit “recklessness or willful misconduct,” which is a legal standard that’s more difficult to prove in court than the current liability standard they face.

The bill also would shield churches and other religious organizations from any lawsuits over exposure to COVID-19 unless the person who got sick can prove the organization committed intentional misconduct.

People hurt by defective masks or other products couldn’t sue unless they prove the manufacturer acted with recklessness or committed willful misconduct that injured them.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills student’s suicide
Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills Middle School student’s suicide
Fire in AC unit forces hospital evacuation
Staff temporarily closes Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Mo. after fire on roof
Eric Schmitt.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s attorney general wins judgment against Springfield-based time share exit company
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
The weather conditions were so extreme, even coal-powered facilities had issues as well as...
Could the coal power plant have prevented the rolling blackouts? Springfield City Utilities explains

Latest News

The fire started in an HVAC unit on the roof of the hospital
Maintenance worker called “hero” for fast-acting work in fire at Cassville, Mo. hospital
Christian County Emergency Management and Alps Pharmacy are joining forces to administer the...
Arkansas lowering eligibility age for virus vaccine to 65
Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger, right, speaks to the Senate at the Arkansas Capitol in Little...
Arkansas House panel advances ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill
2 die, 2 suffer critical injures in carbon monoxide poisoning near Omaha, Ark.