Missouri vaccination sites busy making up for last week

On the same day that Cox joined Mercy in providing shots for older adults and those with...
On the same day that Cox joined Mercy in providing shots for older adults and those with high-risk health issues, the state announced that it would be providing over half of its weekly doses to hospitals to help speed up the vaccination process.(Mercy Hospital)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several Missouri health departments are preparing to administer extra vaccinations this week, the result of postponed appointments necessitated by last week’s brutal winter weather.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the weather delayed the expected delivery of 3,000 doses to St. Louis County. County officials this week expect to receive and administer double the normal number of vaccinations. They say the existing sites have capacity, though they may need to add staff.

Other places around the state will be busy, too. State data shows that 13,300 vaccine doses were given on Feb. 15, the day the winter storm slammed much of Missouri, compared to about 22,000 on the previous Monday. Most facilities canceled appointments to prevent residents being forced to travel in dangerous weather conditions.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday reported 443 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the pandemic total to 475,791.

The state also reported 175 more coronavirus deaths. Once a week the state reviews death certificates to determine COVID-19 deaths not previously recorded. Of the 175 deaths cited Tuesday, one was in August, two in September, three in October, six in November, 21 in December, 99 in January and 43 this month. All told, 7,885 Missouri lives have been lost to the pandemic.

