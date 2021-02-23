Advertisement

New public health fund named for retiring Springfield-Greene County Health Director

Community Foundation of the Ozarks reveals Clay Goddard Fund For Public Health
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retiring Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard received a surprise during his final report to Springfield City Council.

Community Foundation of the Ozarks revealed the new Clay Goddard Fund For Public Health, with an initial amount of $5,000 raised in the community.

Goddard was also presented a resolution honoring his service within the Health Department. Goddard announced in January that he would retire. His last day on the job is this Friday.

Goddard began work with the health department as an intern 25 years ago, and spent a quarter of a century rising through the ranks, holding several positions before being named health director.

Goddard has accepted the position of Senior Director of Public Health Transformation at Missouri Foundation for Health.

