On Your Side: Apple support phone scam

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new phone scam making the rounds. Viewers tell On Your Side the crooks call not just once or twice, but more than a dozen times.

It’s the Apple support scam. Swindlers want to convince you there’s something wrong with your account and they can fix it over the phone. All you have to do is send money. Don’t take the bait.

Scammers called Sherri Hubbs thirteen times.

“Do something valuable with your time. It’s so annoying. Everyone has too much on their plate right now,” said Hubbs.

Here are three ways to dodge these calls.

1. Don’t answer unknown numbers.

When you answer an unknown number, crooks know you have a working number and they’ll keep calling.

2. Join both No Call Lists.

There are two. Federal and State. These lists don’t block all these annoying calls, but it’s better to be on the list than not.

Federal Do Not Call:

1-888-382-1222

https://www.donotcall.gov/

Missouri Do Not Call:

866-No Call 1 (866-662-2551)

https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/no-call

3. Try an app.

Consumer Reports says try: Nomorobo, Hiya, Mr. Number, RoboKiller, and YouMail. For a landline, try a call blocker, it’s a small device you put next to your phone. Those can cost anywhere from $20 to $100, but it might be worth your peace of mind.

One drowns, one injured after falling through ice on a Taney County creek
1 dies, another injured after falling through icy Swan Creek in Taney County
Missouri Jobs Center clears up confusion about Amazon job applications
Amazon is opening a delivery center like this in Buena Vista Township.
CLARIFICATION: Amazon job fair for Tuesday, Wednesday is full; Republic distribution center job fair later