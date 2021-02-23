PANDEMIC PAGEANTS: Miss Branson Scholarship Competition made safety a top priority for contestants

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The show must go on. But, many changes took place to keep the safety of all contestants and volunteers a top priority at the Miss Branson Scholarship competition.

”Definitely, first pandemic pageant for us so you will be seeing masks on all of the contestants and everyone that’s involved,” Miss Branson Board Member Sarah Goodapple said.

Branson’s Chelsea Arnold was crowned Miss Table Rock Lake. Arnold tells KY3 things were different this year. but it didn’t impact the overall experience of the day.

”We all had our masks of course socially distanced six feet apart,” Arnold said.

The only time contestants didn’t have to wear a mask was when performing on stage alone.

”It was incredible to see everything come together to have some sense of normalcy while still being safe and socially distanced to put together this pageant for Miss America’s one hundredth anniversary,“ Arnold said.

Both winners have their own personal platforms they plan to focus on during their year of service.

Columbia’s Jaclyn Sexauer, the new Miss Branson said she plans to hold a run.

”I plan to host a 5K in Columbia to raise funds for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation because I too have Crohn’s disease,” Sexauer said.

Miss Table Rock Lake’s social impact initiative is called Read to Lead.

“It focuses on the importance of early childhood literacy, my goal is to make sure every student succeeds on their own terms at their own level to provide a solid foundation of literacy to further them throughout their educational careers,” Arnold said.

Both Arnold and Sexauer received a $500 college scholarship provided by the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre.

