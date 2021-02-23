Patton Alley Pub in Springfield, Mo. announces closing
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield bar announced Tuesday it will close because of the impact from the pandemic.
Patton Alley Pub opened in downtown Springfield in 2003. Owners say COVID-19 pandemic finally overwhelmed them and could not survive.
Owners in a Facebook post thanked the many customers, staff and musicians who supported the business throughout the years.
