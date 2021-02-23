Advertisement

Patton Alley Pub in Springfield, Mo. announces closing

Patton Alley Pub/Springfield, Mo.
Patton Alley Pub/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield bar announced Tuesday it will close because of the impact from the pandemic.

Patton Alley Pub opened in downtown Springfield in 2003. Owners say COVID-19 pandemic finally overwhelmed them and could not survive.

Owners in a Facebook post thanked the many customers, staff and musicians who supported the business throughout the years.

It is with a heavy heart that we have had to make the decision to close. After 17+years, the reduction in sales due to...

Posted by Patton Alley Pub on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

