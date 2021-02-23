Thieves steal $50,000 from Springfield, Mo. game store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gamemasters in Springfield asks for help to find who stole $50,000 worth of goods.

The store has been opened since the 1980′s. It used to sell baseball cards, now it sells Pokémon and magic cards.

It’s a majority of what they carry.

“I’d say a pretty good community here in Springfield,” Dyan Westfall, the manager at Gamemaster says.

The store closes at 9 p.m., so when the security system heard activity at 1 a.m., Westfall knew something was up.

Two people broke into the store. Westfall watched the whole thing happen from his phone.

“They went to this showcase smashed this glass out,” Westfall explains. “They reached straight into this corner where the box was and started scooping everything out.”

The box he’s talking about is a base set Pokémon booster box. This is full of original versions of the cards. Westfall says the value from the rare cards is anywhere between $30,000 to $50,000.

Here’s the thing, the burglars seemed to know exactly where to go.

“We do think it was someone who has been in the store before,” Westfall says. “You can see they come straight in the door and walk straight to this showcase. But the glass out and start grabbing stuff.”

Other local card stores around the Ozarks are on the lookout for products to start showing up to be sold.

“I don’t understand why you would take something from a local store of all places,” Westfall says.

If you have any information on the burglary contact the Springfield Police Department.

And if you are one of the burglars, we get it, you ‘got to catch em all.’ But maybe it’s better just to return this one. Westfall says you can even drop everything back off in front of the store.

