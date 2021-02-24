Advertisement

$3 million Mega Millions ticket cashed in St. Louis

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in St. Louis won $3 million in Tuesday night’s drawing, Missouri Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Gas Mart at 209 E. Grand Ave. in St. Louis. The ticket matched all five while ball numbers to win a base prize of $1 million. The winner also played the Megaplier option, which multiplied the prize by a Megaplier number, which was 3.

The winning number combination was 5, 7, 9, 20 and 57. The Mega Ball number drawn was 15.

The winner has until Aug. 22 to claim the prize.

