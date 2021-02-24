Branson, Mo. man dies in fiery crash on State Highway 165

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson, Mo. driver died in a fiery crash Tuesday morning.

Battalion Chief Bruce Bjorge with the Western Taney County Fire Rescue says rescue crews responded to the call at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Anthony La Grand-Perez was headed eastbound on State Highway 165 when he veered off the road and struck a tree.

”The fire district was dispatched to a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash,” Bjorge said.

Bjorge says La Grande-Perez was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

”The engine behind me and their crew were the first one to arrive on scene they had a vehicle you couldn’t even tell exactly what kind of vehicle it was that was fully involved in fire,” Bjorge said.

The driver died at the scene.

“They were pronounced deceased at the scene,” Bjorge said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike McClure says the driver lost control of his car.

“What we call ya marks which are skid marks leaving the right side of the roadway and then we have collided with some trees and broke those so that indicates high speed prior to leaving the roadway,” McClure said.

Sergeant McClure said it is unknown if the driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

”If we’re driving too fast we already have one thing against us in trying to maneuver a corner or try to remain in our own lane,” McClure said.

Statewide fatalities have dropped 3% since compared to the first two months of 2020.

