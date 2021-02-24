Camden County, Mo. authorities search for father wanted for badly burning infant in bath

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a father accused of badly burning his infant in the bath tub.

Samuel Webster, of Camdenton, is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury.

Deputies on February 15 began investigating Webster after his child was treated for substantial burns to the body. Deputies say the child was burned while in the bath tub. The child is listed in serious condition.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Webster, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

