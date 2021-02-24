Advertisement

Driver killed in a crash near Springfield, Mo.

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says West-Lee Woodruff, 32, was killed in a crash east of his hometown Tuesday night.

The patrol says Woodruff didn’t stop at a stop sign, his car ran off highway D and overturned just after 8:00 p.m.

A 23-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

This is Troop D’s 19th fatality for 2021. Troop D covers Springfield and a large part of southwest Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Deputies responded to the home Monday after a call for unresponsive individuals found at a home...
2 die, 2 suffer critical injures in carbon monoxide poisoning near Omaha, Ark.
Gamemasters has 50K worth of goods stolen
Thieves steal $50,000 from Springfield, Mo. game store
Patton Alley Pub/Springfield, Mo.
Patton Alley Pub in Springfield, Mo. announces closing
Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills student’s suicide
Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills Middle School student’s suicide

Latest News

A cold front will bring highs back into the 50s for most areas today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler today, but not cold
Cooler today, but not cold
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
Driver rescued after going down a ravine in Barry County, Mo.
SPS’ Explore Summer Program considers five days a week, signups next week