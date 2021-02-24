Driver killed in a crash near Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says West-Lee Woodruff, 32, was killed in a crash east of his hometown Tuesday night.

The patrol says Woodruff didn’t stop at a stop sign, his car ran off highway D and overturned just after 8:00 p.m.

A 23-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

This is Troop D’s 19th fatality for 2021. Troop D covers Springfield and a large part of southwest Missouri.

