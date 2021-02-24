Advertisement

Driver rescued after going down a ravine in Barry County, Mo.

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -Rescue crews with the Central Crossing Fire Protection District believe the driver of a car may have been trapped for more than two hours before they were found.

Firefighters responded to the area of Scenic View on highway 39 around 7:30 Tuesday night. They searched the area, then finally heard the driver yelling for help. Crews found the car down a ravine.

Firefighters used a rope and pulley system to bring the driver to the top of the hill. The driver was flown to a Springfield hospital.

The Southern Stone County Technical Rescue Team assisted Central Crossing Fire with the rescue.

