Federal grand jury indicts Taney County couple in sexual exploitation of a child case

Mark John Millman, 36, a citizen of Great Britain and a legal alien resident, and his wife,...
Mark John Millman, 36, a citizen of Great Britain and a legal alien resident, and his wife, Tara Sau Millman, 41, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, Feb. 23.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted a Merriam Village, Mo. couple for producing child pornography.

Mark John Millman, 36, a citizen of Great Britain and a legal alien resident, and his wife, Tara Sau Millman, 41, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Mark and Tara Millman on January 29, 2021. The Millmans have been in federal custody since their arrest, and remain detained without bail.

The federal indictment charges the Millmans together in one count of using a minor to produce child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, the investigation began when agents with Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego, California, began investigating users of a cloud storage platform (identified in court documents as “Cloud Platform A”). The cloud platform provides encrypted, cloud-based services that enable private, secure online storage, communication, and collaboration for business and individuals. During the investigation, the agents accessed a weblink to an encrypted chat room with approximately 145 registered users. Files containing child pornography were uploaded/posted by participants in the chat room, the affidavit says, including Mark Millman.

A search warrant was executed at the Millmans’ residence in Taney County, Mo., on January 28, 2021. According to the affidavit, images and videos of child pornography were found on both Mark and Tara Millman’s cell phones. Among those photos, the affidavit says, were images of the Millmans’ sexual abuse of child victims.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Project Safe Childhood

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc . For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

