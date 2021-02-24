Advertisement

Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment offered new details about her claims against him.

Lindsey Boylan said in an article posted Wednesday on Medium that he once kissed her on the lips without consent after a private meeting.

During her more than three years working as an economic adviser in the administration, she said Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” compared her to one of his rumored ex-girlfriends and once joked they should play strip poker.

Cuomo has previously said her allegations are “just not true.”

Cuomo’s spokesperson Caitlin Girouard said Wednesday that all of Boylan’s “claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Deputies responded to the home Monday after a call for unresponsive individuals found at a home...
2 die, 2 suffer critical injures in carbon monoxide poisoning near Omaha, Ark.
Gamemasters has 50K worth of goods stolen
Thieves steal $50,000 from Springfield, Mo. game store
Patton Alley Pub/Springfield, Mo.
Patton Alley Pub in Springfield, Mo. announces closing
Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills student’s suicide
Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills Middle School student’s suicide

Latest News

Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Chief: Capitol police were unsure about using force Jan. 6
An Arizona man is in jail after police say he faked a kidnapping to get out of work.
Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say
Jennifer Granholm
Lawmakers discuss Granholm confirmation process ahead of expected floor vote
An Arizona man is in jail after police say he faked a kidnapping to get out of work.
Arizona man fakes kidnapping to get out of work
Lebanon Police Department actively investigating report of inappropriate contact by Lebanon School District Employee