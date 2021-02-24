Advertisement

Jury convicts Springfield man for sex crimes involving children

The jury found Clinton M. Boyd, 46, guilty of two counts of felony statutory sodomy, three counts of molestation and one count of enticement of a child less than 15-years-old.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury convicted a Springfield man for sexually abusing three children under the ages of 13.

The jury found Clinton M. Boyd, 46, guilty of two counts of felony statutory sodomy, three counts of molestation and one count of enticement of a child less than 15-years-old. The jury deliberated for two hours.

The abuse spanned several years from 2008 to 2019 and involved Boyd bringing one child to his Springfield home where she was sexually abused. The victims in this case did not immediately disclose the abuse as Boyd had made them promise, “not to tell.” Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says the majority of child sexual abuse incidents are never disclosed.

A judge will sentence Boyd in May. He faces up to life in prison.

Boyd served prison time for a 2004 conviction. He registered as a sex offender following that case.

The Children’s Division Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-392-3728. Information on what all adults can do to prevent and respond to child abuse and information about signs and indicators of abuse can be found at: https://www.essential4kids.org/digital-flyers.

