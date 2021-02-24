Advertisement

Lebanon Police Department actively investigating report of inappropriate contact by Lebanon School District Employee

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating allegations of inappropriate contact by a Lebanon School District employee.

The district and police are not identifying the person, or saying who is making the accusations. The Lebanon Police Department said it cannot provide any details of the investigation as it is still ongoing.

The school district says it cannot comment on personnel issues, but did confirm for KY3 the employee is on administrative leave.

Charges have not been filed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Deputies responded to the home Monday after a call for unresponsive individuals found at a home...
2 die, 2 suffer critical injures in carbon monoxide poisoning near Omaha, Ark.
Gamemasters has 50K worth of goods stolen
Thieves steal $50,000 from Springfield, Mo. game store
Patton Alley Pub/Springfield, Mo.
Patton Alley Pub in Springfield, Mo. announces closing
Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills student’s suicide
Family says bullying played role in Hickory Hills Middle School student’s suicide

Latest News

Mark John Millman, 36, a citizen of Great Britain and a legal alien resident, and his wife,...
Federal grand jury indicts Taney County couple in sexual exploitation of a child case
$3 million Mega Millions ticket cashed in St. Louis
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
SATURDAY ON KY3: Grand Ole Opry special benefits 200 food banks, including Ozarks Food Harvest
Highs in the 50s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler today, but not cold