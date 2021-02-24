Lebanon Police Department actively investigating report of inappropriate contact by Lebanon School District Employee

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating allegations of inappropriate contact by a Lebanon School District employee.

The district and police are not identifying the person, or saying who is making the accusations. The Lebanon Police Department said it cannot provide any details of the investigation as it is still ongoing.

The school district says it cannot comment on personnel issues, but did confirm for KY3 the employee is on administrative leave.

Charges have not been filed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.