Long lines form outside Greene County Assessor’s office as deadlines near

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re trying to reach the Greene County Assessor’s Office, you are not alone.

A long line formed outside the Greene County Assessor’s Office on Wednesday, as taxpayers tried to get personal property tax business taken care of by the end of the month. Many of them did not receive a statement in the mail or problems with their tax bill. The office delayed paying property taxes from its original date of December 31.

The assessor assesses your property, the clerk figures out your bill, and the collector takes your payment. With delays in the system, the assessor’s office delayed the due date for 2021 property tax assessment lists. That list is due April 1. You can mail your assessment form, drop it off in person, or do it online. But the office’s website states filing will not be available until February 26.

Greene County Collector Leah Betts’ announced she’s leaving the office at the end of February. She resigned because of the problems in the county system. She says there have been major compatibility issues in computer software county offices are now using.

She wishes taxpayers the best in getting their issues solved and bills paid by Friday to avoid hefty late fees required by law.

“Anyone, collector, assessor, any of us will help you the best that we can, but if you call my office, we end up having to send you to the assessor’s office,” said Betts. “I know that they have long lines and long waits. But it’s better than paying the late fees. So I just really encourage people to do whatever it takes to get this taken care of and to probably not wait until Friday.”

