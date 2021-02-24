Advertisement

Police searching for leads in shootings of 5 in southeastern Missouri

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — The investigation continues into a shooting that killed one person and injured four others at an American Legion Club in Kennett but no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain said Tuesday the Dunklin County Major Case Squad continues to follow leads and interview witnesses in the shooting but no other information was available for release.

Officers found the five victims at the American Legion building while responding to a report of a shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Kennett Mayor Chancellor Wayne said earlier that a private party was being held there.

Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson said Monday that two of the victims who were flown to Cape Girardeau in critical condition after the shooting had improved to stable condition. Wilson was not available Tuesday for an update.

