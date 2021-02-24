Progress Report: New Sonic restaurant coming soon to west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews will demolish one restaurant to build a new one in west Springfield.

Sonic franchisees hope to open a new Sonic restaurant at 729 West Sunshine Street by early 2022. Crews will demolish the former Carriage House restaurant in the coming weeks. The restaurant closed shortly into the pandemic after reopening inside the former Perkins.

The new Sonic will feature a playground area and a drive-through window. The owners will sell the Sonic at nearby Sunshine and Fort once construction at the new location is finished.

