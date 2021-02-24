Advertisement

Some in Missouri successfully appeal jobless repayments

Unemployment on taxes
Unemployment on taxes(OYS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — About 46,000 Missourians were mistakenly overpaid unemployment benefits as part of the stimulus during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the state wants the money back, some are having success in winning their appeals. Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui has said the state has a duty to collect the $150 million it overpaid people last year because a state law requires it.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that some Missouri residents have won appeals to keep the money. They include 27-year-old Larissa White of Ballwin. he state said she voluntarily left an acting job, making her ineligible for more than $8,000 she collected. She proved otherwise.

