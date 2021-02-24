Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports another 10 deaths related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 10 Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders report the latest fatalities between Wednesday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 23. A total of 414 Greene County residents have died fro the virus. The latest victims include:

Two men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

Two women in their 80s

Two men in their 90s

Two women in their 90s

Eight of the victims lived in long-term care. All of the suffered from underlying health conditions.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 2 deaths

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 23 deaths

60s: 48 deaths

70s: 108 deaths

80s: 132 deaths

90s: 87 deaths

100s: 6 deaths

COVID-19 Living Memorial

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is committed to remembering each life lost from COVID-19 and supporting those left behind. The COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of loved ones. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 27,489 cases have been reported in Greene County.

1,334 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in February.

312 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Health Department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 45.4.

We all play a part in prevention

Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn

Stay home if you are sick

Limit interactions and social gatherings

Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.