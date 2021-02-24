Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports another 10 deaths related to COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 10 Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders report the latest fatalities between Wednesday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 23. A total of 414 Greene County residents have died fro the virus. The latest victims include:

  • Two men in their 70s
  • Two women in their 70s
  • Two women in their 80s
  • Two men in their 90s
  • Two women in their 90s

Eight of the victims lived in long-term care. All of the suffered from underlying health conditions.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 2 deaths

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 23 deaths

60s: 48 deaths

70s: 108 deaths

80s: 132 deaths

90s: 87 deaths

100s: 6 deaths

COVID-19 Living Memorial

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is committed to remembering each life lost from COVID-19 and supporting those left behind. The COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of loved ones. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 27,489 cases have been reported in Greene County.

1,334 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in February.

312 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Health Department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 45.4.

We all play a part in prevention

Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

  • Wear a mask
  • Watch your distance
  • Wash your hands
  • Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Limit interactions and social gatherings
  • Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

