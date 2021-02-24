Advertisement

Springfield’s Boys and Girls Club honors donors with naming of new location

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Boys and Girls Clubs will pay tribute to a generous donors by renaming its newest location.

The O’Reilly Unit inside Williams Elementary will honor The O’Reilly-Wooten Family. They gave the major gift of $500,000. The new unit will allow for care before and after school for up to 200 students. The group also launched a new workforce development program to improve the lives of cub families.

The O’Reilly Unit will open in August.

