Springfield’s Boys and Girls Club honors donors with naming of new location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Boys and Girls Clubs will pay tribute to a generous donors by renaming its newest location.

The O’Reilly Unit inside Williams Elementary will honor The O’Reilly-Wooten Family. They gave the major gift of $500,000. The new unit will allow for care before and after school for up to 200 students. The group also launched a new workforce development program to improve the lives of cub families.

The O’Reilly Unit will open in August.

