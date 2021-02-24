SPS’ Explore Summer Program considers five days a week, signups next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Explore Summer Program through Springfield Public Schools returns again this year.

The interactive program is different from traditional summer school.

Younger students will have the option this year to do a Route 66 road trip in June. This gives students the opportunity to learn about different places across the United States. And Earth Explorers in July allows students to learn about the world around them.

The school district says it is important to keep students engaged throughout the summer, especially for students who may have struggled during the regular school year.

The district has a group that designs the programs.

“We have a task force right now that’s meeting to further develop the interventions that we have had in past summers because we do recognize there is an increased bit of a worry and concern about some of our kids,” said Dana Hubbard, Director of Summer Learning for SPS. “We just want to make sure that we close that gap for them as soon as possible.”

Sign-ups begin the first week of March. Each grade level rolls out on a different day, as listed below:

March 1, 7:30 a.m. - Grade 12

March 1, Noon - Grades 10-11

March 2, 7:30 a.m. - Grade 9

March 3, 7:30 a.m. - Grades 6-8

March 4, 7:30 a.m. - Grades 3-5

March 4, 7:30 a.m. - Artworks Grades 3-8

March 5 7:30 a.m. - Grades K-2

If your student is not enrolled in Springfield Public Schools they can still participate. They do need a student ID number though which they suggest getting before next week. We will have a link to where to get that up on our website.

For more information or to signup click HERE.

