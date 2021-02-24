VACCINE SIGN UP: Springfield Walmart location offering COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday with appointment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Walmart will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at a Springfield location. But it is by appointment only.

Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield with a drive thru clinic at the Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., starting Feb. 25 through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website making it convenient to get vaccinated while vaccine supplies last. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Missouri which can be found at the Missouri Department of Health website. Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made at the time of appointment. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the company anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.

Walmart selected the vaccine clinics in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable. The team factored in demographic information, local health needs, and medically underserved data to identify locations where the company can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can continue the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve. The majority of our new vaccine clinics are in medically underserved neighborhoods, and we are proud to play a part in increasing access to care in these communities,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Walmart Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.

Walmart pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

