3 adults slain in Madison County, Ark. home, abducted baby found safe

This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows...
This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows Hunter Chenoweth. Authorities say three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, but the child was found hours later, unharmed, and Chenoweth has been arrested in the case. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northwest Arkansas, but the child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect was arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies at the home near Huntsville, in Madison County, on Tuesday evening, Arkansas State Police said. Authorities deduced that the infant was missing and state police troopers started searching for two vehicles that had been seen at the home earlier in the day.

One of the vehicles, a truck, was found abandoned, but troopers caught up to the other vehicle, a van, just after 10 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 30 near Benton, about 200 miles from Huntsville.

A passenger armed with a rifle exited the vehicle and began verbally provoking the troopers, state police said. Other troopers moved in from behind and arrested Hunter Chenoweth, 22, of De Queen.

State police said the driver of the van was a 25-year-old woman, also from De Queen. The less than 1-year-old child was also in the van. Police said the woman was questioned and released.

State police identified the homicide victims as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51; James Stanley McGhee, 59; and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26. Authorities said the arrested man and the people who were killed were related, but didn’t say how.

The child was placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Hunter Chenoweth was being booked in to the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. State police say formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecutor.

