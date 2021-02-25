Advertisement

Arkansas virus hospitalizations drop as state adds 803 cases

Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The number of people in Arkansas hospitalized because of the coronavirus dropped Wednesday to its lowest point since the fall as the state added 803 new virus cases.

The Department of Health said the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 49 to 496, the fewest such hospitalizations since Arkansas reported 481 in the hospital on Oct. 3.

The state’s coronavirus cases now total 317,396 since the pandemic began. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 10 to 5,387.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has decreased by nearly 72%, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Arkansas received 22,500 more doses of the vaccine since Tuesday. The department said 553,004 of the 887,090 vaccine doses allocated to the state so far had been given. Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the state was lowering the eligibility age for the vaccine from 70 to 65.

“As anticipated, we are receiving additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement released by his office. “By expanding the eligibility of those who can get the vaccine to 65 and older, we will continue to administer these shots as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Deputies responded to the home Monday after a call for unresponsive individuals found at a home...
2 die, 2 suffer critical injures in carbon monoxide poisoning near Omaha, Ark.
Gamemasters has 50K worth of goods stolen
Thieves steal $50,000 from Springfield, Mo. game store
File image
Driver killed in a crash near Springfield, Mo.
Samuel Webster, of Camdenton, is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious...
Camden County, Mo. authorities arrest father wanted for badly burning infant in bath

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Appointments go fast for COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic at Springfield Walmart Thursday
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
US closer to first single-dose COVID vaccine