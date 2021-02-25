Advertisement

Branson Alderman Julia King to host community litter pickup events in March

By Madison Horner
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - One day when Julia King drove around Branson, she noticed it was in need of a pick-me-up.

”Our Board of Aldermen have gotten emails from concerned citizens about increased trash and litter, and I’ve noticed it trending on social media,” King said.

King, appointed to the board of aldermen last August, says she wanted a top-down approach that allowed the entire community to get involved.

”I was encouraged to find something positive to bring our community together, and I thought the best way to do that was to get our city cleaned up, especially before we get most of our visitors that come in when Branson opens,” King said.

The litter cleanup will take place on three different days in March.

”So on Saturday March 13, we’re going to focus on Ward 1. On Saturday March 20 we’re going to focus on Ward 2. And on Satuday March 27, we’re going to focus on Ward 3,” King said.

Having three wards allows them to clean up more than just one area of the city

”You can sign up to be a community volunteer, it doesn’t matter where you live or where you work. You can sign up to volunteer on one or all three Saturdays,” King said.

Branson resident Blake Robbins tells KY3 he and his entire staff plan to volunteer next month too.

”We are just excited to serve the community. I care a ton about Branson, I love this community, and I don’t like to see trash laying around,” Robbin said.

Robbin said he hates litter and is excited to be a part of the solution to the problem.

”I would encourage you to come roll up your sleeves and pick up some trash with us. We’re gonna have fun, let’s do this thing,” Robbin said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

