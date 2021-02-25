COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP: Walmart begins offering COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Walmart hosted its first mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springfield, offering the Pfizer COVID-19 by appointment only. And it is just a start.

Pharmacists say vaccine opportunities will be available at the South Campbell Walmart location from Thursday through Mondays. You must sign up for an appointment on Walmart’s website. And you must meet the eligibility requirements from the state of Missouri. Click HERE to set up an appointment.

Several commented on the KY3 Facebook page they struggled to find an appointment. Many receiving shots on Thursday have been trying to get the vaccine for a while. Some made their appointments a week ago.

“It was a long process trying to get him to get a shot, but his sister was able to get online and get it for him,” said Lori Wilson, whose husband received a vaccine.

She says finding the vaccine availability has not been easy.

“Several times trying to find the right website to get on to do it and set it up,” said Wilson.

KY3 asked Walmart about the best times to sign up. Pharmacists say the scheduler is a rolling seven-day calendar, so at the end of every day, an additional day is added to the scheduler.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.