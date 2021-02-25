Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Police need leads to track down Springfield homicide suspect

Lencorya T. Grady has evaded arrest since prosecutors filed a second-degree murder charge in January.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lencorya T. Grady has evaded arrest since being charged with second-degree murder in January.
Lencorya T. Grady has evaded arrest since being charged with second-degree murder in January.(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Lencorya Grady. He’s wanted on felony warrants for second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. Grady is approximately 5′05″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Grady has family in the Kansas City area and ties to Independence, Missouri.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). If you see or locate Grady, police want you to call 911 immediately. Do not confront him. There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

