CRIME STOPPERS: Police need leads to track down Springfield homicide suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lencorya T. Grady has evaded arrest since being charged with second-degree murder in January. (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Lencorya Grady. He’s wanted on felony warrants for second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. Grady is approximately 5′05″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Grady has family in the Kansas City area and ties to Independence, Missouri.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). If you see or locate Grady, police want you to call 911 immediately. Do not confront him. There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.