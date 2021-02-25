Four arrested in Lake Ozark narcotics investigation

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested four people Tuesday while serving a warrant in a narcotics investigation in Lake Ozark.

Anthony Gimello Sr., Anthony Gimello Jr., Allison Gimello and Katie Griffin have all been charged in the investigation.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday at an address off Village Marina Road. The sheriff’s office says, in recent years, deputies have responded to the same address for multiple overdoses and a death.

While investigating, deputies located suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other controlled substances.

The warrant Tuesday led to four arrests:

Anthony Gimello Sr. is charged with two counts delivery of a controlled substance, three counts possession of a controlled substance and one count unlawful possession of a firearm. He is in custody with a $100,000 bond.

Anthony Gimello Jr. is charged with one count delivery of a controlled substance and two counts possession of a controlled substance. He is in custody on a $75,000 bond.

Allison Gimello is charged with one count for possession of a controlled substance and one count endangering the welfare of a child.

Katie Griffin is being held on Camden County warrants.

If you suspect criminal activity in your area, contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at 573-369-2341 or email tips@millercountysheriff.com.

