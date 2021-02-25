Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rescue One expansion will help domestic violence victims and their pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a long range expansion plan for the emergency animal rescue organization, Rescue One.

Rescue One is working on a 2-3 year expansion plan and as part of it, they’re partnering with the Greene County Family Justice Center and Harmony House to specifically help a very at risk population.

Right now, Rescue one works out of an emergency clinic on Glenstone, but their office is a few miles away and both sites are getting overrun.

“We could do so much more. We get to a point where we hit a wall and we can’t do anything else.”

Ellen Dowdy with Rescue One says they’ve launched a capital campaign to open a new facility, with both vet care and administration under one, big roof.

“We’re in the process of looking for land and in the process of having the building designed by NFORM Architects. We’re thinking right now about 8000 to 10,000 square feet, on a piece of land where we can expand in the future if we need to.”

That facility would include behavioral and emergency boarding kennels for the thousands of animals they rescue from bad situations.

“We want it all under one roof so it can be a one stop shop for our fosters, they can get their vetted animals, they can get their supplies. So we want to stay in a convenient location.”

The facility would also provide a badly needed service, fostering and boarding animals owned by domestic violence victims who don’t want to leave their pets behind.

“It absolutely keeps them from leaving. Or, if they do leave and take their pets, they’re headed down a path of homelessness because they’re living in their cars with their animals and they can’t find somewhere to go with their animals.”

Dowdy says the plan will cost about two to three million dollars and they’re hoping to get the land donated. She says the long range impact will be felt by everyone in the community, especially the most vulnerable.

“We just want to help them out and not have a woman have to make a decision about their own safety or their animals’ safety. Let’s make them both be safe.”

If you or someone you know has land to donate or you want more information about their capital campaign, visit Rescue One’s website through the link below.

