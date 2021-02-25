Advertisement

Missouri State women claim MVC title for 14th time since 1990

Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin led a balanced attack with 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Missouri State beat Southern Illinois 67-55 on Wednesday night to claim the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title for the 14th time since 1990.

Brice Calip added 13 points and Abby Hipp scored 12 for the Lady Bears (16-2, 12-0), who are off to their best start since the 2003-04 club opened 20-1. They are 12-0 in Valley play for the first time since 1996.

Gabby Walker scored 18 points for Southern Illinois (8-11, 5-9) and Makenzie Silvey added 14. The Salukis were without leading scorer and rebounder Abby Brockmeyer, averaging 14.2 points and 9.3 rebounds, for the fifth straight game with an ankle injury.

Missouri State has four games remaining in the regular season — against just two opponents in Loyola Chicago and Evansville. The Lady Bears host the Ramblers on Saturday and Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Deputies responded to the home Monday after a call for unresponsive individuals found at a home...
2 die, 2 suffer critical injures in carbon monoxide poisoning near Omaha, Ark.
Gamemasters has 50K worth of goods stolen
Thieves steal $50,000 from Springfield, Mo. game store
File image
Driver killed in a crash near Springfield, Mo.
Patton Alley Pub/Springfield, Mo.
Patton Alley Pub in Springfield, Mo. announces closing

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado heads out to a spring training baseball practice...
Cardinals’ Arenado fitting in seamlessly with new franchise
Mississippi's Devontae Shuler, left, passes the ball around Missouri's Mitchell Smith, right,...
Shuler leads Ole Miss past No. 24 Missouri
Arkansas bill: Ban transgender athletes from female sports
The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Missouri parents find out that 39-year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football