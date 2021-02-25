Missouri to activate next phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan on March 15; teachers, essential workers among those eligible

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will activate Phase 1B - Tier 3 of its COVID-19 Vaccine Plan in mid-March.

Missourians in Phase 1B - Tier 3 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, March 15.

Those eligible under the new phase include:

K-12 educators and school employees;

child care providers;

grocery store employees;

energy, food, agriculture workers;

critical infrastructure workers;

others “who keep the essential functions of society running”

Those in the following professions will be eligible come March 15:

Education

Childcare

Communications Infrastructure

Dams Sector

Energy Sector

Food & Agriculture Sector 1

Government

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactor Sector

Transportation Systems

Water and Wastewater Systems

Nearly 550,000 more Missourians will be eligible for the vaccine when the new phase is activated. Missourians in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 and Tier 2 will also remain eligible.

For the full list of categories included in Phase 1B - Tier 3, CLICK HERE.

“Missouri has had a vaccine plan since October, and this has not changed. We have been very disciplined in following our plan,” said Gov. Parson during a news briefing Thursday. “With vaccine supply steadily increasing, we believe we are in a good position to activate Phase 1B - Tier 3, which will make approximately 550,000 more Missourians eligible to receive a vaccine.”

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

The new phase announcement comes after Missouri’s seven-day PCR positivity rate has fallen to 6.1 percent, and the antigen (rapid) test rate has fallen to 5.2 percent. According to CDC data, Missouri now ranks second-lowest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 7 days.

Missourians are encouraged to visit MOStopsCOVID.com to view the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators in their area.

Parson says he expects Phase 2 in Missouri’s vaccination plan to begin within 45 days of March 15.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.