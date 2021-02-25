Fire damages mobile home in Sparta, Mo.

SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - A fire has gutted a mobile home Thursday afternoon in Sparta, Missouri.

Two people were inside the mobile home when they discovered the fire, but they escaped without injuries.

Investigators say the fire apparently started near the front porch. The damage was significant and caused a total loss. However, a fire hydrant in the front yard made it easier to put out the fire.

Firefighters stopped the flames around 5 p.m. Fire crews from Sparta, Chadwick, Ozark and Log Rog all assisted in putting out the fire.

