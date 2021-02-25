Advertisement

Moms and Money: Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park

By Jackie Garrity
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When visiting Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, it’s all of the usual sights and sounds you would expect on a farm. There’s cows, goats, pigs, turkeys, chickens, and even ponies.

But the animals aren’t fulfilling anyone’s nutritional needs, instead feeding the public’s appetite for knowledge.

“The agricultural aspect of us, we’re here to educate” said Jennifer Penning, Recreation Manager for Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park.

According to Penning, the 207 acre public park is designed to bring the public face to face with the sources of their everyday food.

“...Something that shows where their corn comes from, where their meat comes from. It doesn’t just come from a grocery store shelf. It gets grown somewhere” said Penning.

Penning says adults enjoy the park just as much as children.

“There’s a lot of times when you’re walking around, checking on the animals, and an adult comes up to you and asks you questions. Then sometimes you see their jaw drop “”oh I didn’t know cows don’t have teeth on the top” said Penning.

Penning says the farm stays busy year round, especially in the summer.

“We do have a lot of field trips that come out. We have summer camps in the summers and we have our big events” said Penning.

A visit to any park wouldn’t be complete without a playground, which they have too.

“The playground is definitely a favorite for the kids. It was specifically designed for the farm, it’s on of a kind” said Penning.

If you’re just looking for a place to get some fresh air, the park has access to Wilson’s Creek Greenway. Folks can also visit the fishing pond. You can bring your own fishing supplies or rent poles, bait and tackle from the park.

Registration is open for their summer camps right now, click here to sign up.

