Advertisement

ONE-ON-ONE: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley talks to KY3 on blue-collar pay raise bill, nation’s natural gas situation

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley discussed several items in a one-on-one interview Thursday with KY3.

Hawley touched on several topics Thursday, including the natural gas situation nationwide after last week’s cold snap, latest proceedings following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol and a blue-collar pay raise bill he introduced earlier this week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Driver killed in a crash near Springfield, Mo.
Samuel Webster, of Camdenton, is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious...
Camden County, Mo. authorities arrest father wanted for badly burning infant in bath
This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows...
3 adults slain in Madison County, Ark. home, abducted baby found safe
Graphic with Bible and cross.
Missouri man exits church after years in sanctuary from deportation
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Appointments go fast for COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic at Springfield Walmart Thursday

Latest News

April 2021: Dade County Sample Ballots
April 2021: Cedar County Sample Ballots
ONE-ON-ONE: Sen. Josh Hawley talks to KY3 on natural gas situation, blue-collar pay raise bill
April 2021: Camden County Sample Ballots