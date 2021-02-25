ONE-ON-ONE: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley talks to KY3 on blue-collar pay raise bill, nation’s natural gas situation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley discussed several items in a one-on-one interview Thursday with KY3.

Hawley touched on several topics Thursday, including the natural gas situation nationwide after last week’s cold snap, latest proceedings following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol and a blue-collar pay raise bill he introduced earlier this week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.