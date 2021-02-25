Springfield Cardinals share new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming Missouri State Bears baseball games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Baseball is back this weekend at Hammons Field.

Hammons Field reopens to fans after the pandemic shut down baseball for the Missouri State Bears and the Springfield Cardinals in 2020. Before you head to the ballpark, the Springfield Cardinals want you to know about changes for your safety.

Read letter below to fans:

The Springfield Cardinals are committed to the health and safety of all fans and employees at Hammons Field for Missouri State Baseball season, which is scheduled to begin in Springfield on Friday, February 26.

While further Health & Safety Regulations will be released prior to the Cardinals home opener on Thursday, May 4, please read and adhere to the following protocols put in place for Missouri State Baseball. These protocols were developed in conjunction with City, County, State, National, NCAA and/or Major League Baseball ordinances for the protection of everyone enjoying Hammons Field and are subject to change. Please review the health and safety measures prior to visiting the ballpark.

General Public Guidelines

- Face coverings will be required at Hammons Field at all times. Limited exceptions include: children under the age of 2; while actively eating or drinking in your seat

- While at the ballpark, please pay attention to all posted signage regarding capacity, directional flow, and viewing guidelines.

- Seating will be first come, first serve. Every third row is open for pod seating with three empty seats between parties.

- Select Rows along the field and dugouts will be roped off to create a buffer zone.

- Stairwells that lead up to Suites 15 and 28 will be open and staffed.

Concessions

- In order to greatly reduce shared touch points at the ballpark and help keep fans and staff safe, Hammons Field will be a cash-free ballpark in 2021. This will drastically reduce the potential for germs to spread. Debit cards, credit cards and gift cards will be exclusively accepted for all food and beverage purchases. If fans do not have debit or credit cards they are encouraged to plan ahead by purchasing pre-paid cards through available vendors. Great Southern Bank customers may visit any Great Southern Bank location, while other fans are encouraged to visit Central Bank. Please note the MSU merchandise area outside of the main gate will have their own policy and are not able to accept Cardinals gift cards.

- Food handling and preparation will be in accordance with public health directives regarding food handling. Food handling and preparation will be in accordance with FDA Best Practices. To ensure the safety of fans and staff, concessions stand registers will be distanced, and fans waiting in line must distance between groups (6 feet). All concessions staff will be required to wear proper PPE. There will also be a limited menu for speed of service, including packaged drinks (no fountain soda or draft beer available). Cashless payments are required for all purchases.

- The Team Store will not be open during Missouri State Baseball games, but MSU will have a merchandise trailer on the main concourse.

Please note that stadium staff will be enforcing all health and safety protocols at Hammons Field. We are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark and appreciate everyone’s cooperation in order to keep the stadium open and keep our fans and staff safe. Go Bears and Go Cardinals!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.