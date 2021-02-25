Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Winter Vegetable Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is the perfect salad for winter.

Roasted Winter Vegetable Salad

1 Large beet peeled and cut into bite-size pieces

2 large carrots cut into bite-size pieces

10 radishes cut in half

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1tsp pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta

1 grapefruit or blood orange with peels cut off and cut into bite size pieces

1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette

1/4 cup chopped cashews

1 bunch of parsley rough chopped.

Coat beets, carrots and radishes with olive oil and salt and pepper and roast in a 350 degree oven for forty minutes remove from oven and cool. Once cooked combine veggies citrus fruit, feta, parsley and vinaigrette Ina large bowl and toss to combine. Garnish with cashews and serve.

