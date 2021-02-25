The Victim Center expanding in Springfield, set to open new building in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield lifeline for survivors of violent crimes is expanding.

Renovations just started this week on the old Volt Credit Union building on W. Tampa St. for the new Victim Center headquarters. With more than 9,000 square feet, the building will have 50% more space than the current location on Boonville Ave. Executive Director Brandi Bartel said the $1.35 million project is about more than just a building.

“This project represents hope and expanded services for people who are literally in their darkest hour,” she said.

Bartel said sadly, the demand for help from The Victim Center is increasing, creating wait lists for survivors who need its services.

“We offer counseling, advocacy, prevention education. All of those things do require some space in order to be able to implement every single day, no matter the hour,” she said.

The Victim Center’s new headquarters will allow the organization to bring on more staff and volunteers. It’ll have more office space, therapy rooms and a larger classroom.

“Once we get through COVID a little bit, we can start to serve our clients with different types and varieties of classes and therapy,” Bartel said.

Bartel said the location of the new building was very important.

“It is still very close in proximity to the courthouse building, to legal services, to the police department, to the sheriff’s office, health department, Jordan Valley clinic,” she said. “There are all of our partner organizations still very close in distance or a short bus ride away.”

She said the bulk of the renovations will happen on the drive through and teller window of the former Volt Credit Union. The pandemic- and other factors- delayed work slightly, but the building should be ready in June.

Bartel said the new location leaves the Victim Center room to grow and expand in the long term.

“It represents for our community to provide help and healing in a more meaningful way, which will ultimately create a more healthy, more thriving community for all persons,” she said.

The Victim Center’s current building on Boonville is already on the market. Bartel said the money made from the sale will be put toward the renovations of the new location, along with funding from donors.

For more about The Victim Center, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.